Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's aggressive policies are contributing to making more foes than friends

China's muscle flexing in the Himalayas is aimed at strengthening its position in the region at the expense of adversaries and Beijing's increasingly aggressive policies in recent months would appear to be making more foes than friends.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:04 IST
China's aggressive policies are contributing to making more foes than friends
Flag of China (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

China's muscle flexing in the Himalayas is aimed at strengthening its position in the region at the expense of adversaries and Beijing's increasingly aggressive policies in recent months would appear to be making more foes than friends. Beijing is building alliances with its neighbours to counter what it perceives as a new India-US alliance that is part and parcel of a wider US strategy to encircle and contain an increasingly assertive and powerful China, Asia Times reported.

Recently, Chinese and Indian troops got engaged in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley region. Soldiers of both sides suffered casualties. Tensions are high between the two nations since India inaugurated a key highway near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Asia Times said it would seem to be overkill if the border tensions were truly over India's building of a new road on its side of the LAC. China has also managed to antagonise a range of other countries in the region. On June 4, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Masud said at a virtual news conference that Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea "affect Indonesia's exclusive economic zone".

On May 26, Jakarta had declared that China's so-called "nine-dash line" outlining its wide-reaching claims in the South China Sea lacks a basis in international law. Jakarta cited a 2016 ruling by Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague which had ruled in favour of the Philippines in a complaint against Beijing's encroachments into the South China Sea, which China rejected as baseless. Chinese doctors who had reported on Chinese social media platforms were even reprimanded for "spreading rumours".

China's apparent rising disregard for what the world thinks as well as agreements it has signed with other countries was felt across the region when Beijing earlier this year announced plans for a new security law for Hong Kong. From the Himalayan mountains to the South China Sea, China's recent actions are redounding on Beijing in unforeseen ways and maybe pushing the encirclement it aims to avert, according to Asia Times.

How that new dynamic will play out will be clearer once the COVID-19 crisis ends and countries take a clearer measure of China's recent moves, including the killing of 20 Indian soldiers on the LAC. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Registration a must for people wanting to stay in Haryana for over 3 days

The Haryana government has decided to regulate the movement of people coming to the state for a stay of over three days, making it mandatory for them to register on its portal. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect as t...

Future Group in advance talks with RIL to sell stake in Future Retail, other units: Sources

The Future Group is in advance talks with Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries to sell stakes in Future Retail and some other units, according to industry sources. The Kishore Biyani-led group, which already has a partnership with e-commerce ...

Galwan Valley clash: People in 2 Bengal villages wait patiently for their fallen heroes

Grief and anger marked the mood in the villages of two soldiers from West Bengal who were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, as the villagers waited for the mortal remain to arrive on Thursday. An Army spokesper...

France's top court rejects core of law targeting online hate speech

Frances top court rejected most of a draft law that would have compelled social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter to remove any hateful content within 24 hours, it said on Thursday.The ruling by the Constitutional Council, which sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020