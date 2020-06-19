Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK foreign secretary under fire for taking-a-knee comments

The gesture has come to be recognized as a symbolic act in opposing racism and police violence and has been widely used by people worldwide protesting the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25. It gained momentum in 2016 when American football player Colin Kaepernick took the knee during the national anthem before a game to protest racism and police bruality..

PTI | London | Updated: 19-06-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:20 IST
UK foreign secretary under fire for taking-a-knee comments
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's foreign secretary has drawn criticism after he suggested in an interview that taking a knee appeared to be from "Game of Thrones" and was a symbol of subjugation. Dominic Raab told talkRADIO Thursday that he understood the frustration driving the Black Lives Matter movement, before adding: "I've got to say on this taking the knee thing - which I don't know, maybe it's got a broader history - but it seems to be taken from the 'Game Of Thrones'." "It feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination, rather than one of liberation and emancipation," he said. "But I understand people feel differently about it, so it is a matter of personal choice." David Lammy, the justice spokesman for Britain's opposition Labour Party, said the remarks were insulting and "deeply embarrassing." Raab later took to Twitter to stress he has full respect for the Black Lives Matter movement and anyone who chooses to take a knee.

Downing Street said that Raab had been expressing a "personal opinion". The gesture has come to be recognized as a symbolic act in opposing racism and police violence and has been widely used by people worldwide protesting the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25.

It gained momentum in 2016 when American football player Colin Kaepernick took the knee during the national anthem before a game to protest racism and police brutality.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: WR Gordon applies for reinstatement

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied for reinstatement to the NFL, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Currently serving his sixth suspension since the 2013 season, the 29-year-old free agent played in six games with the New England Patrio...

Oklahoma State removing name of racist ex-gov

Oklahoma State Universitys governing board plans to vote Friday to remove the name Murray from a building at the schools Stillwater campus. The move ends the schools affiliation with a governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to ad...

Lawyer asks UN to intervene with Cerrejon mine on behalf of indigenous Colombians

A British barrister is asking the United Nations Special Rapporteur to intervene with coal miner Cerrejon on behalf of Wayuu indigenous people in Colombia allegedly suffering damage to their health amid the coronavirus pandemic.Cerrejon, wh...

COVID-19:Centre pitches for unified strategy for Delhi-NCR; Delhi ramps up testing with rapid tests

The Centre on Thursday pitched for a unified strategy for Delhi and its satellite cities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, while the city government ramped up COVID-19 diagnosis by commencing testing through the rapid antigen method. With...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020