Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya beats Djibouti to get UNSC's African seat

In the first round of voting on Wednesday, neither country received the required two-thirds majority in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.In a second round on Thursday, where a two-thirds majority of 128 votes was required, Kenya received 129 votes and Djibouti received 62 votes. Kenya will now join Norway, Ireland, India and Mexico, who were elected Wednesday as non-permanent members of the Security Council for two-year terms starting January 1.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 01:01 IST
Kenya beats Djibouti to get UNSC's African seat
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DIRCO_ZA)

Kenya has defeated Djibouti for an African seat on the powerful U.N. Security Council in a second round of voting held under dramatically different procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first round of voting on Wednesday, neither country received the required two-thirds majority in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. In a second round on Thursday, where a two-thirds majority of 128 votes was required, Kenya received 129 votes and Djibouti received 62 votes.

Kenya will now join Norway, Ireland, India, and Mexico, who were elected Wednesday as non-permanent members of the Security Council for two-year terms starting January 1. In previous years, ambassadors from all U.N. member states have gathered in its vast General Assembly chamber to vote by secret ballot, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world body to adopt new rules.

To avoid a large gathering and ensure social distancing, ambassadors wearing masks were given time slots for voting and spread out in the chamber to mark their ballots. The 15-member Security Council has five permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain, and France — and 10 elected members with seats allocated to regional groups and five new members elected every year.

Because of its powers including authorizing war and imposing sanctions, winning a seat on the Security Council is considered a pinnacle of achievement for many countries. It gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security ranging from conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Africa and Ukraine to the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and Iran, and attacks by extremist groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Trump pledges new list of conservative Supreme Court contenders

President Donald Trump, hit by a second U.S. Supreme Court loss in four days, said on Thursday he plans to issue an updated list of potential conservative nominees to the high court after the justices halted one of his hardline immigration ...

Kenya beats Djibouti to get UNSC's African seat

Kenya has defeated Djibouti for an African seat on the powerful U.N. Security Council in a second round of voting held under dramatically different procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first round of voting on Wednesday, neit...

Retired DEA agents say agency has legacy of discrimination

Dozens of retired black narcotics agents say their former agency, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, has discriminated against its African-American employees for decades. The group of retired agents said in a statement sent to news o...

Would abide by SC order staying Rath Yatra in Puri, elsewhere in state: Odisha cabinet

The Odisha government on Thursday said that it would abide by the orders of the Supreme Court staying this years Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri and elsewhere in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nine-day annual festival was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020