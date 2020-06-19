Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany, France, UK press Iran to provide atomic site access

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:58 IST
Germany, France, UK press Iran to provide atomic site access

The board of the United Nations' atomic watchdog agency on Friday adopted a resolution calling for Iran to provide inspectors access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material, the Russian representative said. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's ambassador to international organisations in Vienna, said on Twitter that his country and China had voted against the resolution that Germany, France and Britain proposed at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency board “We believe that the resolution can be counterproductive,” Ulyanov said, while also “stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay.” Earlier this week, agency Director General Mariano Grossi reiterated concerns that for more than four months Iran had denied his inspectors access to two locations " to clarify our questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.” Activities at the sites are thought to have been from the early 2000s, before Iran signed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iran maintains the International Atomic Energy Agency has no legal basis to inspect them.

The agency has said that Iran continues to provide access to sites covered by the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. Iran's representative to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, said his country rejected the resolution. “We do not consider this resolution acceptable at all,” he said. “This resolution cannot create any legal obligation for the Islamic Republic of Iran in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to grant the two accesses.” Since the United States withdrew unilaterally from the deal in 2018, the other signatories — Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — have been struggling to save it.

Meanwhile, Iran has been violating its restrictions, including the amount of uranium it can enrich and the purity of enrichment, to try to pressure those countries to provide additional economic relief to offset American sanctions. It is not clear what effect the new resolution will have on the JCPOA, but Iran threatened unspecified consequences.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will take appropriate action and respond to this resolution,” Gharibabadi said. China's ambassador to international organizations, Wang Qun, told board members he was “deeply concerned” about both Grossi's decision to openly express concerns about being denied access and the resolution that was passed.

He said, according to a copy of his statement provided to The Associated Press, that it could “set forth a process, under the current circumstances, that may bring the Iranian nuclear issue back to a crossroad full of uncertainties again.” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said the resolution passed with a “solid majority” of over two-thirds. The resolution is meant to prompt “Iran to grant the access the IAEA has sought to non-declared sites and cooperate constructively on clearing up undeclared uranium material,” he said. The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain were meeting later in the day in Berlin for talks on Iran and other issues.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana, Punjab record above normal temperatures

Maximum temperatures in most parts of Haryana and Punjab settled a few notches above normal on Friday, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said. Hisa...

Over 800 challaned in Delhi for flouting social distancing norms, not wearing masks

The Delhi Police on Friday issued challans to over 800 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks in public and violating social distancing norms, officials saidAccording to police, 832 challans were issued on Frida...

Novartis India Q4 net profit declines 65 pc to Rs 6.78 cr

Drug firm Novartis India on Friday reported a 65.28 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 6.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fisca...

32 Bangladeshis stranded due to lockdown sent back home

A total of 32 Bangladeshis, who were stranded in India due to the lockdown, have been sent back to the neighbouring country through a checkpoint in Assams Karimganj district, a senior police officer said on Friday. The foreigners - 14 males...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020