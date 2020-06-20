CLG, TSM prevail in LCS Summer Split

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 09:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Counter Logic Gaming and Team SoloMid posted wins Friday night to climb above .500 in the Summer Split of the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS). CLG (2-1) got past Golden Guardians (1-2), and TSM (2-1) defeated last-place Immortals (0-3). Both matches lasted 30 minutes.

With the victories as Week 2 began, CLG and TSM climbed within a half-game of Cloud9, Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid, each of whom are 2-0. China's Mingyi "Spica" Lu led Team SoloMid with a 6/1/16 kill-death-assist ratio.

South Korea's Kim "Ruin" Hyeong-min finished at 5/2/5 for Counter Logic Gaming, and U.S.-born teammate Raymond "Wiggily" Griffin wound up at 0/0/16. The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split will play a double round-robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winner's bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners' bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five. The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the World's play-in event.

Week 2 of the LCS Summer Split continues Saturday with four matches: --100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid

--FlyQuest vs. Team SoloMid --Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

--Counter Logic Gaming vs. Dignitas League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0 T1. Cloud9, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0 T4. Counter Logic Gaming, 2-1

T4. Team SoloMid, 2-1 6. FlyQuest, 1-1

7. Golden Guardians, 1-2 T8. 100 Thieves, 0-2

T8. Dignitas, 0-2 10. Immortals, 0-3

