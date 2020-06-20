Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Lakers owner calls for unity against racism on Juneteenth

Thousands marched through U.S. cities on Friday, capping nearly four weeks of protests and national soul-searching sparked by the death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis. In a post on Instagram, Buss shared a picture of a note containing offensive language from a person named Joe, who described himself as a "huge Lakers fan", that she said she received on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 13:01 IST
NBA-Lakers owner calls for unity against racism on Juneteenth
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

LA Lakers owner Jeannie Buss said on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday, that she is no longer willing to ignore the hate and called on white people to come together and acknowledge the racism that exists in the United States.

Juneteenth commemorates the U.S. abolition of slavery under President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, belatedly announced by a Union army in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, after the Civil War ended. Thousands marched through U.S. cities on Friday, capping nearly four weeks of protests and national soul-searching sparked by the death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

In a post on Instagram, Buss shared a picture of a note containing offensive language from a person named Joe, who described himself as a "huge Lakers fan", that she said she received on Monday. The note, which opens with the words "Dear whore", tells Buss to "go to hell and join Kobe Bryant."

The picture https://www.instagram.com/p/CBn6IU1Jpaw/?igshid=mgscfbkj8yze contains three words that have been blacked out with a marker pen, including what appears to be a strong racial slur as well as the surname of the person who sent it. "After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there. This is happening in our world TODAY. It's real and it exists," Buss said in a post accompanying the picture.

"I have received letters like this over the years. The advice I always got? "Ignore it." I did. But not anymore. "On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues clarification on PM Narendra Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken over.

Govt issues clarification on PM Narendra Modis comments that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken over....

My days in quarantine, waiting to meet my mother and other stories  

From the call informing him that he had tested positive for COVID-19 to the one that he was negative for the infection, it was a rollercoaster two weeks. PTI journalist Manik Gupta writes his account of his days in isolation in Jammu where ...

After violent face-off in Galwan Valley, satellite images reveal China diverting course of Galwan river

Days after a violent face-off between India and China in Galwan, a latest set of satellite images have surfaced showing China diverting the course of Galwan river. The satellite pictures showing signs of the landscape of the valley being al...

US sends back to India imported aluminum billets after spotting leafhopper insect

The US has sent back to India a container of imported aluminium billets after agriculture specialists spotted a green rice leafhopper in it, according to the Customs and Border Protection officials. The US Department of Agriculture confirme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020