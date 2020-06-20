Left Menu
Statue of Confederate general toppled in DC

Protesters then set a bonfire and stood around it in a circle as the statue burned, chanting, “No justice, no peace!” and “No racist police!” Eyewitness accounts and videos posted on social media indicated that police were on the scene, but didn't intervene.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 13:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nation's capital and set it on fire. It comes on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 11-foot (3.4-meter) statue of Albert Pike wrapped with chains wobbled on its high granite pedestal before falling backward, landing in a pile of dust. Protesters then set a bonfire and stood around it in a circle as the statue burned, chanting, "No justice, no peace!" and "No racist police!" Eyewitness accounts and videos posted on social media indicated that police were on the scene but didn't intervene. President Donald Trump quickly tweeted about the toppling, calling out D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and writing: "The DC police are not doing their job as they watched a statue be ripped down and burn." After the statue fell, most protesters returned peacefully to Lafayette Park near the White House.

