Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Africa reaffirms support for India and other members elected to UN Security Council

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:46 IST
S Africa reaffirms support for India and other members elected to UN Security Council
File Photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated India, Kenya Ireland, Mexico and Norway on their election as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and pledged to work with them in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security. India on Wednesday overwhelmingly won the election to the Security Council for a non-permanent seat.

Along with India, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico will join the Security Council as the non-permanent members for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021. "As South Africa's two-year term will come to an end on 31 December 2020, we will continue to work closely with the existing and newly elected members of the Security Council, in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security," President Ramaphosa said on Friday.

"South Africa wishes the elected members a successful tenure on the Security Council and assures them of its support in resolving regional and global conflicts, addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting inclusive political dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Charter and International Law," Ramaphosa said South Africa remains deeply concerned about the emergence of unilateralism and its attendant threat to the International rules-based system. "South Africa, therefore, reaffirms the centrality of the United Nations Charter and the primacy of the UNSC on issues of international peace and security," Ramaphosa said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia coronavirus count surpasses 5.7 lakh, toll at 8,002

Russia has registered 7,889 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours 7,972 yesterday, bringing the total count to 576,952, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,889 COVID-19...

6 people working in UP-112 helpline test positive for COVID-19

Six people working in the Uttar Pradesh Helpline 112 have tested positive for COVID-19, following which the office has been closed for sanitization till Monday, a police officer said. They are of the technical team and work in the server ar...

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 201

Nagaland on Saturday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 201. Out of the three new cases, two are from Kohima and one is from Dimapur.The states total number of cases stands at 201, including 76 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020