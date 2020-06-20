S Africa reaffirms support for India and other members elected to UN Security Council

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated India, Kenya Ireland, Mexico and Norway on their election as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and pledged to work with them in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security. India on Wednesday overwhelmingly won the election to the Security Council for a non-permanent seat.

Along with India, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico will join the Security Council as the non-permanent members for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021. "As South Africa's two-year term will come to an end on 31 December 2020, we will continue to work closely with the existing and newly elected members of the Security Council, in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security," President Ramaphosa said on Friday.

"South Africa wishes the elected members a successful tenure on the Security Council and assures them of its support in resolving regional and global conflicts, addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting inclusive political dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Charter and International Law," Ramaphosa said South Africa remains deeply concerned about the emergence of unilateralism and its attendant threat to the International rules-based system. "South Africa, therefore, reaffirms the centrality of the United Nations Charter and the primacy of the UNSC on issues of international peace and security," Ramaphosa said.