Paris crowds gather to protest against racism, police violence

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:21 IST
Crowds gathered in Paris on Saturday to protest against racism and allegations of police violence against members of the Black community and ethnic minorities. Hundreds of demonstrators started to congregate in the capital's Place de la Republique. One carried a placard with the message "Justice For Ibo", referring to the 2019 death of Ibrahima Bah, a Black Frenchman, in a police operation.

