Coronavirus: S Africa continues to relax restrictions amid rising case count

South Africa is reporting nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases as the country continues to loosen lockdown measures under economic pressure. Casinos, beauty salons and sit-down restaurant service are among the latest permitted activities as President Cyril Ramaphosa this week warned citizens that the fight against the coronavirus is a personal responsibility.

South Africa once had one of the world's strictest lockdowns. It now makes up about 30 per cent of the cases on the African continent, or more than 87,000. Its public laboratories are struggling to keep up with testing, with an average turnaround time of 12 days for results.

Africa's 54 countries have more than 286,000 virus cases overall, but a shortage of testing materials means the real number of infections is unknown..