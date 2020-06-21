Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.

Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter protest in the town earlier in the day. Video footage posted on Twitter showed paramedics rushing to help at least three people who were bleeding on the ground in a park. Reuters was unable to verify the footage independently.

The head of the local council authority in Reading, Jason Brock, said police were dealing with a "serious incident" and he urged people to stay away from the town centre. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Giles Elgood)