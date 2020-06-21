Left Menu
Development News Edition

French protesters decry racism, other systemic injustices

Hundreds of people in Paris protested Saturday against racism and police violence and in memory of Black men who died following encounters with French police or under suspicious circumstances.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 21-06-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 03:05 IST
French protesters decry racism, other systemic injustices
The protesters marched to the former home of Lamine Dieng, a 25-year-old Franco-Senegalese man arrested in 2007 who died in a police van. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of people in Paris protested Saturday against racism and police violence and in memory of Black men who died following encounters with French police or under suspicious circumstances. Many protesters congregated in the central Place de la Republique. Some carried a placard bearing the words "Justice For Ibo," a reference to Ibrahima Bah, 22, who died in an October motorbike crash in the Paris suburbs of Villiers-le-Bel while allegedly trying to escape a police check. Bah's family blames the police for his death.

The protesters marched to the former home of Lamine Dieng, a 25-year-old Franco-Senegalese man arrested in 2007 who died in a police van. A separate demonstration in support of undocumented workers that drew hundreds of protesters planned to join up with the anti-racism march. Last week, it emerged that the French government agreed to pay 145,000 euros ($162,000) to Dieng's relatives after protracted legal wrangling.

"We are here to show that from now on we are going to create a resistance movement...and that there should be no more Lamine Diengs," Franco Lollia of the Brigade Anti-Negrophobie, a French activist group, said at Saturday's demonstration. Others linked the protest with the case of George Floyd, an African American man whose death in the U.S. city of Minneapolis galvanized protesters around the globe to rally against racism and police brutality.

"It's a reality we hear that there are people currently who are killed by the police. George Floyd was the hair that broke the camel's back in the United States, but it's not just George Floyd," demonstrator Lylia Boukerrouche. "In France, though it's different, it's a similar situation. It was a colonial state, and we see that today police violence occurs against Blacks and Arabs, the descendants of immigrants," Boukerrouche added.

Demonstrations have erupted across the globe decrying racism and police brutality after the brutal death in the United States last month of Black American George Floyd. In Paris, both of Saturday's protests were authorized by French authorities, who have been exercising caution over protests in recent weeks as the country emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

Other protests on Saturday in the French capital have, however, been banned, including an anti-racism demonstration near the U.S. Embassy by the Black African Defense League, and another protest linked to recent violence involving Chechens in the French city of Dijon. A small group of activists staged a flash protest Saturday outside the French Health Ministry in support of state medical workers, who are demanding higher pay and more hospital staff after France's once-renowned health care system struggled to cope with the virus crisis following years of cost cuts.

The protesters sprayed red paint on the ministry building, symbolizing blood, and on a mock medal.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Players association advises against group workouts after surge in COVID-19 cases

NFL players should avoid engaging in group workouts as COVID-19 cases are rising again in the United States, the medical director of the sports players association said on Saturday.Major League Soccer MLS, National Football League NFL, Nati...

Ex-cop charged in Brooks case involved in earlier shooting

The former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks was involved in another shooting five years ago that left a man with a punctured lung, a newspaper reported Saturday. Citing court documents, the A...

Horse racing-Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes to clinch first leg of Triple Crown

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in front of empty stands on Saturday, clinching the first leg of horse racings Triple Crown. The colt was followed by Dr Post and Max Player at the New York event, which is usually the last leg of the thre...

Three dead in stabbing attack in English town of Reading-reports

Several people were stabbed on Saturday in the southern English town of Reading and media reports said three people had died. Sky News said police were treating the incident as terrorism-related.Two people were rushed to a hospital in the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020