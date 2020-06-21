Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without quarantine

Spain said on Saturday it would allow in British tourists from Sunday without requiring them to spend two weeks in quarantine, opening up to one of its largest tourism markets after the hit from the coronavirus pandemic. But as much as Spain wants to welcome British tourists, the UK's current quarantine measures, requiring a two-week period of self-isolation for most people entering the country from abroad, may well put off some potential travellers. Leader of London BLM protests demands meeting with Johnson

A leader of Black Lives Matter protests in London demanded a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and called on him to replace a political adviser chosen to lead a new commission on racial inequality. "I have been here every day, I am the person that leads 20,000 people every protest," Imarn Ayton, a 29-year-old actress, told Reuters as BLM demonstrators gathered in Hyde Park before their latest march. UK PM Johnson to announce new 'one metre plus' social distancing rule: Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one metre plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday. The announcement, to be made on Tuesday, will apply to all venues including offices, schools and pubs, the paper reported, adding that it will take effect from July 4. Beijing to have sweeping powers over Hong Kong security law, stoking concerns

China will have overarching powers over the enforcement of a new national security law in Hong Kong, according to details released on Saturday that signalled the deepest change to the city's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The planned law has alarmed foreign governments as well as democracy activists in Hong Kong, who were already concerned that Beijing is eroding the high degree of autonomy granted to the territory when it was handed over from British rule. Poles run for LGBT equality ahead of presidential vote

Around a hundred Poles took part in an "Equality Run" on Saturday, condemning discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community during a presidential election campaign where gay rights have provoked fierce debate. The run took place as a number of anti-government protests from groups including LGBT rights protestors and feminists took place in Warsaw. Egypt has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya, Sisi says

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighbouring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary. Sisi's comments came amid high tensions over regional rival Turkey's intervention in Libya. He also warned forces loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli not to cross the current frontline with Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA). Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps to 1.79: RKI

The reproduction rate of the novel coronavirus in Germany has jumped to 1.79 after a raft of localised outbreaks, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said on Saturday, far above the level needed to contain it over the longer term. The number, a sharp increase from 1.06 on Friday, is a setback for the European Union's most populous country, which has fared better in the pandemic than many European peers due mainly to early testing and social distancing measures. Brazil records nearly 50,000 coronavirus deaths as crisis deepens

Nearly 50,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, the world No. 2 hotspot, with 1,022 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. A total of 49,976 people have officially died from COVID-19 in Brazil, according to the ministry, with a total of 1,067,579 confirmed cases. Only the United States has recorded more deaths and cases. Three killed in stabbing attack in English town of Reading, media reports say

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in a park in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and broadcaster Sky News said police were treating the incident as terrorism-related. Police said they arrested a man at the scene. They did not confirm whether anybody had died but the Telegraph newspaper, the BBC and Sky News said three people had been killed. North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets amid heightened tensions

North Korea is gearing up to send propaganda leaflets over its southern border, denouncing North Korean defectors and South Korea, its state media said on Saturday, the latest retaliation for leaflets from the South as bilateral tensions rise. Enraged North Korean people across the country "are actively pushing forward with the preparations for launching a large-scale distribution of leaflets," which are piled as high as a mountain, said state news agency KCNA.