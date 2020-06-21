Left Menu
UK park stabbing spree not being treated as terrorism, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:48 IST
Stabbings at a park in the southern English town of Reading, which left three dead and another three seriously injured, are not currently being treated as terrorism, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

Witnesses said a man went on the rampage in Forbury Gardens on Saturday evening in Reading, which is about 40 miles (65 km) west of London. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

"This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, but of course we are closely monitoring the situation," Hancock told BBC TV.

