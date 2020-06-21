Left Menu
Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

PTI | Austin | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Texas' capital, officials said Sunday

Five adults with "serious, potentially life threatening injuries" were taken to local hospitals by Austin-Travis County EMS, the organization said in a tweet

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin, according to tweets from EMS and Austin police. Further information wasn't immediately available, and it's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

