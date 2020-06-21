Vande Bharat flight with 215 Indians departs from Washington for Delhi

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Washington with 215 stranded Indians onboard for Delhi on Sunday. "Phase III of the #VandeBharatMission in. The flight from Washington DC bound for Delhi has taken off with 215 passengers," India in USA tweeted.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.

The recent phase commenced on June 11. Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. (ANI)