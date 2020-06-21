Vande Bharat flight with 215 Indians departs from Washington for Delhi
A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Washington with 215 stranded Indians onboard for Delhi on Sunday.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:00 IST
A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Washington with 215 stranded Indians onboard for Delhi on Sunday. "Phase III of the #VandeBharatMission in. The flight from Washington DC bound for Delhi has taken off with 215 passengers," India in USA tweeted.
As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.
The recent phase commenced on June 11. Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Delhi
- Indians
- Ministry of External Affairs
- India
- Washington DC
- USA
ALSO READ
Steps taken to provide benefits to advocates under welfare schemes, Delhi govt tells HC
Ved Marwah, former Governor and ex-Delhi top cop, dies in Goa
All mild, asymptomatic patients to be discharged within 24 hrs: Delhi govt to hospitals
President, PM condole demise of former Delhi Police Commissioner Ved Marwah
Delhi's air quality in 'satisfactory' category; overall AQI clocks at 70