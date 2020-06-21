Left Menu
Yoga is a vibrant, timeless tradition which brings people closer: Ambassador Abhay Kumar

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:44 IST
Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Extending wishes on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Sunday said that yoga is a vibrant and timeless tradition that brings people closer. In a statement, the Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros said: "One of the ties that bind our countries together and bring the peoples closer is Yoga. Embassy of India has been working with a number of yoga teachers and has collaborated with them in different phases of Yoga Day celebrations in these five years."

"Yoga has endeared itself to millions of followers all over the globe due to its immense health and other benefits. In fact, it has become an integral part of a healthy lifestyle and well-being of the society and nature," he added. Embassy of India has organised live yoga sessions on the Embassy Facebook page led by local Yoga schools for four days from 18 to 21 June.

In these sessions, expert Yoga practitioners apprised people about the benefits of Yoga and explained the different aspects of Yogic asanas. The ambassador said that these sessions offered an opportunity to the people to practice Yoga while being at our homes.

"Yoga is a vibrant and timeless tradition which will continue to bind us all in the spirit of living healthy, productive and peaceful lifestyles," he added The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed today with the theme of 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'.The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

