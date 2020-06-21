Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enforced disappearance policy is becoming a stimulus to declare Pakistan as terrorist state: Baloch leader

Chairman of Baloch National Movement (BNM) Khalil Baloch highlighted the case of Zakir Majeed, a student leader, who is in Pakistani torture cell since last 11 years, and said the policy of enforced disappearance is becoming a stimulus to declare Pakistan a terrorist state at the international level.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:46 IST
Enforced disappearance policy is becoming a stimulus to declare Pakistan as terrorist state: Baloch leader
Chairman of Baloch National Movement (BNM) Khalil Baloch. Image Credit: ANI

Chairman of Baloch National Movement (BNM) Khalil Baloch highlighted the case of Zakir Majeed, a student leader, who is in Pakistani torture cell since last 11 years, and said the policy of enforced disappearance is becoming a stimulus to declare Pakistan a terrorist state at the international level. "Zakir Majeed has completed 11 years in Pakistani torture cells. Instead of discouraging the Baloch youth through abductions and torture to end politics, this policy is becoming a stimulus to declare Pakistan a terrorist state at the international level," Baloch tweeted.

Zakir Majeed Baloch was enforcedly disappeared on 8th June 2009 along with two of his friends Waheed Baluch and Basit Baluch. Later Waheed and Basit were released while Zakir Majeed was kept in extrajudicial custody and till this day no one has any trace of him. Pakistan's establishment has long been criticised over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by International bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue.

According to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, an entity established by the Pakistani government, about 5,000 cases of enforced disappearances have been registered since 2014. Most of them are still unresolved. Independent local and international human rights organisations put the numbers much higher. Around 20,000 have reportedly been abducted only from Balochistan, out of which more than 2,500 have turned up dead as bullet-riddled dead bodies, bearing signs of extreme torture.

Before being elected as Prime Minister, Imran Khan had admitted in multiple interviews about the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and vowed to resign if he was unable to put an end to the practice, holding those involved responsible. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DAMWON Gaming stay sharp at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming swept SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday to ascend into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Su ShoeMaker Heo and Geon-hee BeryL Cho each recorded an MVP performance to pace DAMWON Gaming 2-0, 4, who hol...

Two arrested for raping minor in Assam

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dibrugarh city, police said. Search is on to nab the other culprits, they said.Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah told PTI that the two acc...

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trumps first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular vi...

Yoga day: 72,000 students take part in online Yoga session in Haryana

To mark the 6th International Yoga Day, Haryanas Higher Education Department on Sunday organised a live online yoga session for university and college students through its official Facebook page. Around 72,000 people participated in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020