Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian man among two new coronavirus cases in New Zealand

An Indian man is among two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Zealand, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to nine after having none at all earlier this month, health officials said on Monday.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 10:46 IST
Indian man among two new coronavirus cases in New Zealand
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An Indian man is among two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Zealand, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to nine after having none at all earlier this month, health officials said on Monday. The man in his 30s traveled from India along with his wife. He had been staying at a hotel in Auckland. He came to New Zealand on an Air India flight, director-general of health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald.

The second case involves a teenage girl who arrived from Islamabad via Melbourne on June 13. Her family traveled with her and had tested negative, Bloomfield said. The teen was also staying at a hotel in Auckland with her family, the report said.

However, both of the positive cases, and the people they are traveling with, have now been transferred to a different hotel for quarantine, the report said, adding that both of the new cases were tested on day three of their isolation stay. Health officials said on Monday that all those cases involve people who have recently arrived and are in quarantine, and there's no evidence of community transmission, it said.

The total of confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began is now 1513. On Sunday, laboratories carried out 3402 tests. The total number of tests done in New Zealand to date is now 344,519. On June 8, New Zealand reported no active cases of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since February 28. the country of 5 million people lifted almost all of its coronavirus restrictions after reporting no active cases.

New Zealand first went into lockdown on March 25, setting up a new four-stage alert system and going in at level four, where most businesses were shut, schools closed and people told to stay at home. On June 8, all of New Zealand moved to level one, the lowest of a four-tier alert system.

Under the new rules after moving into level one, all schools and workplaces can open. Weddings, funerals and public transport can resume without any restrictions. Social distancing is no longer required but will be encouraged. The country's borders remain closed to foreign travelers, and rules remain in place requiring New Zealanders arriving from abroad to go through a 14-day period of isolation or quarantine.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian officials warn against travel to new coronavirus hotspots

Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Monday, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, the countrys second-largest city. Victoria state of whi...

China's annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time

Chinas notorious dog meat festival has opened in defiance of a government campaign to improve animal welfare and reduce risks to health highlighted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, but activists are hopeful its days are numbered. The annu...

TBM and Bioworks announce Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool, cool feeling face masks knitted from biomass-based yarn

- Comfortable in the summer and still Environmental-friendly, ready for pre-order - Newly introduced Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool made of cool feeling, biomass-based yarn provide premium comfort for hot summer season. Due to th...

Bolton misrepresented reality on US-DPRK-South Korea talks: Seoul

South Korea has said that former White House National Security Adviser John Boltons forthcoming memoir misrepresented facts regarding talks between Washington, Pyongyang, and Seoul, and undermined trust between governments. YONHAP quoted Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020