Police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone
In the earlier shooting, a teenager was killed and another person wounded on Saturday in the part of the city occupied by activists protesting against police brutality and racial inequality across the United States. "Police investigating reported shooting inside CHOP zone.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:32 IST
Seattle police said they were investigating a reported shooting inside the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone in what would be the second such incident there in the past 48 hours. In the earlier shooting, a teenager was killed and another person wounded on Saturday in the part of the city occupied by activists protesting against police brutality and racial inequality across the United States.
"Police investigating reported shooting inside CHOP zone. One person at HMC (Harborview Medical Center) with a gunshot wound," the police department in the city in the Pacific coast state of Washington said in a tweet. "Hearing reports of second shooting, but have not been able to verify at this time," it said, adding that further updates would be issued later.
A Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman said a person was being treated at HMC for a bullet wound attained around the protest zone. Anti-racism protests and demonstrations against police brutality have spread across the country since the death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him in Minneapolis on May 25.
