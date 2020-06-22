Left Menu
Development News Edition

English town mourns victims of suspected terror attack

The English town of Reading mourned Monday for three people stabbed to death in what is being treated as a terror attack, gathering for a moment of silence as police questioned the suspected lone attacker.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:54 IST
English town mourns victims of suspected terror attack
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The English town of Reading mourned Monday for three people stabbed to death in what is being treated as a terror attack, gathering for a moment of silence as police questioned the suspected lone attacker. More than 100 students lit candles and laid flowers in memory of history teacher James Furlong, who was named as one of the victims. At Holt School in nearby Wokingham, where he taught, a flag in the courtyard had been lowered to half-staff.

"He was so passionate and enthusiastic about history and about learning, and anything that was boring, anything you didn't find interesting, he would make it interesting," former student Molly Collins told the BBC. "He would spend time with you, he got to know people individually, and he just always went the extra mile for everyone." Furlong's friend, Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, was named by his family in Philadelphia as the second victim. The identity of the third victim has not been released.

The stabbing rampage took place Saturday evening as groups of people relaxed in Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London. A 25-year-old man who is believed to be the lone attacker is in custody but officials said the motive for the carnage was unclear.

Chief Constable John Campbell of Thames Valley Police said officers were called to reports of stabbings just before 7 p.m. and arrived to find a "horrific" scene. Unarmed officers detained the suspect within five minutes.

Police have not identified the suspect, but Britain's national news agency, Press Association and other media outlets named him as Khairi Saadallah, a Libyan asylum-seeker living in Reading. Court records showed he had a history of mental health issues, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and a personality disorder. He also had six previous convictions for 11 crimes between June 2015 and January last year, including racially aggravated assault, knife offenses, and criminal damage.

The BBC reported that Saadallah was investigated by British security services last year over concerns he planned to travel abroad to join a jihadi group, but that he was not determined to be a major threat. Questions were immediately raised about whether he should have been under closer watch. But Mark Rowley, former assistant commissioner for specialist operations in the Metropolitan Police, told the BBC that the task is daunting, given that some 40,000 people have touched the system.

"And in that 40,000 are lots of volatile people who dip in and out of interests in extreme ideology, and to spot one of those who is going to go from a casual interest into a determined attacker, which can happen in a matter of days, is the most wicked problem that the services face," he said. Police have two weeks to question the suspect without charge because he was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Police warned the people of Reading to expect disruption in the community as the investigation continues.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre finalising norms of subordinate debt scheme for stressed MSMEs: Official

The government is finalising the guidelines of the Rs 20,000 crore scheme to provide subordinate debt to stressed micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs, a top official said on Monday.&#160; Additional Secretary and Development Commissio...

Gilead targets 2 mln remdesivir courses by year-end

Gilead Sciences Inc expects supply of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir to exceed two million courses by year-end, the company said on Monday, more than double its previous target of 1 million. The company also said it planned to start...

Do something about mosquitoes, say first patients on board Rlys COVID-care coach

Neetu Sharma spent a sleepless night in the Railways COVID-care coach stationed in Uttar Pradeshs Mau town, not because of fear of the disease or even the heat but because there were too many mosquitoes. She and five members of her family, ...

A year passed, Bihar Police continues to trail Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu to get signature on bail bond

Police have been sitting outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhus residence since June 18 to get his signature on a bail bond paper in a case that was registered against him for his remarks at a poll rally in Katihar in 2019 but the latter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020