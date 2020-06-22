India condemns abduction of Sikh community leader by terrorists in Afghanistan
India on Monday strongly condemned the abduction of Nedan Singh, a Sikh community leader in Afghanistan, by terrorists, and said that targeting and persecution of the minority community members by terror groups at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:21 IST
India on Monday strongly condemned the abduction of Nedan Singh, a Sikh community leader in Afghanistan, by terrorists, and said that targeting and persecution of the minority community members by terror groups at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to media queries that India is in touch with Afghanistan government for ensuring safety, security and well being of the minority community there.
"We strongly condemn the abduction of Nedan Singh, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh Community of Afghanistan, by terrorists. The targeting and persecution of the minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern," Srivastava said. "India is in touch with the Government of Afghanistan for ensuring safety, security and well being of the minority community in Afghanistan. We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would be able to secure safe and early release of Nedan Singh," he said.
Nedan Singh, who belongs to Tsamkani district in the Paktia province, was employed as a Gursewak (helper) at the local Gurdwara. He was kidnapped from the Paktia province in Eastern Afghanistan last week. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikh
- India
- Anurag Srivastava
- Ministry of External Affairs
- Paktia
- Gurdwara
ALSO READ
Indian returns through India-Nepal border in West Bengal's Darjeeling
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,971 cases, deaths near 7,000 mark
Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve situation in border areas as per bilateral pacts: MEA on Sino-India military talks.
Peace and tranquillity along border regions is essential for overall development of bilateral ties: MEA on Sino-India military talks.
India surplus in face mask production, allow exports to clear inventory: Industry