India condemns abduction of Sikh community leader by terrorists in Afghanistan

India on Monday strongly condemned the abduction of Nedan Singh, a Sikh community leader in Afghanistan, by terrorists, and said that targeting and persecution of the minority community members by terror groups at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:21 IST
India condemns abduction of Sikh community leader by terrorists in Afghanistan
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday strongly condemned the abduction of Nedan Singh, a Sikh community leader in Afghanistan, by terrorists, and said that targeting and persecution of the minority community members by terror groups at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to media queries that India is in touch with Afghanistan government for ensuring safety, security and well being of the minority community there.

"We strongly condemn the abduction of Nedan Singh, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh Community of Afghanistan, by terrorists. The targeting and persecution of the minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern," Srivastava said. "India is in touch with the Government of Afghanistan for ensuring safety, security and well being of the minority community in Afghanistan. We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would be able to secure safe and early release of Nedan Singh," he said.

Nedan Singh, who belongs to Tsamkani district in the Paktia province, was employed as a Gursewak (helper) at the local Gurdwara. He was kidnapped from the Paktia province in Eastern Afghanistan last week. (ANI)

