Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qureshi urges OIC to 'step up its efforts' to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak FO

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remarks during a virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held "on the request of Pakistan", the Foreign Office said. In his address, Qureshi urged the OIC to "step up its efforts to facilitate a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue," the FO said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:59 IST
Qureshi urges OIC to 'step up its efforts' to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak FO
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Pakistan on Monday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to "step up its efforts" to resolve the Kashmir issue. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remarks during a virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held "on the request of Pakistan", the Foreign Office said.

In his address, Qureshi urged the OIC to "step up its efforts to facilitate a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue," the FO said. Qureshi told the media after the meeting that the group agreed to form an observation mission to know the situation in Kashmir.

The foreign ministers and representatives of Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey attended the meeting. This was the third meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019. India has previously hit out at the 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, saying bodies like OIC should not make irresponsible statements.

The Jeddah-headquartered bloc, which is the second-largest intergovernmental body after the UN, has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue. Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda. Separately, Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Al Saud to discuss matters of mutual interest, including COVID-19 pandemic, enhanced bilateral cooperation, and situation in Kashmir, the FO added.

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Buddh Nagar records biggest single-day spike with 103 COVID cases, tally crosses 1,500

In the biggest single-day spike, Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the districts tally to 1,516, state health department data showed. A total of 71 patients were also discharged from hosp...

38-year-old woman raped on Rouse Avenue Court premises

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a room of the Rouse Avenue Court here, police said on Monday. The matter was reported on Monday and the accused has been arrested, they said.In her statement, the woman has alleged that the acc...

Mumbai-Bhopal flight develops snag in gear while landing

An Air India flight on Monday evening developed a technical snag in the gear while landing at Raja Bhoj airport here, an airline official said. The Mumbai-Bhopal flight AI-637 made a safe landing, he said, adding that there was no emergency...

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from Monday. In a lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020