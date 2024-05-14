India showcases MICE capabilities at IMEX Frankfurt to boost global business events

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is actively participating in the IMEX exhibition in Frankfurt from 14th to 16th May 2024, aiming to promote India as a top destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). This participation underscores the Ministry's strategic goal to position India as a leading global MICE destination and attract a larger share of international conferences and conventions.

IMEX Frankfurt serves as a crucial platform for the global events industry, providing vast opportunities for professionals to expand business networks, establish new connections, and gain critical industry insights.

In an effort to combat the challenges of seasonality and promote India as a year-round destination, the Ministry has launched 'Meet in India'—a specialized sub-brand within the broader 'Incredible India' campaign. This initiative is aimed at boosting promotional efforts to highlight India's advantages as a MICE destination, which include excellent connectivity, advanced infrastructure, a dynamic knowledge hub, and a wide array of unique tourist attractions.

The India Pavilion at IMEX was inaugurated by Shri M. R. Synrem, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, accompanied by other officials from the Ministry. Participants at the Pavilion included the India Convention Promotion Bureau, along with various MICE planners, conference organizers, and destination management companies.

The spotlight on India's MICE capabilities was significantly brightened during its G20 Presidency, during which over 200 meetings were hosted across 56 cities, substantially boosting both domestic and international tourism. These gatherings showcased India’s well-established MICE infrastructure and its rich cultural and natural heritage to a global audience.

Building on this momentum, the Ministry of Tourism is making concerted efforts to solidify India’s status as a premier global hub for MICE activities. Noteworthy advancements in internal air and road connectivity, alongside new infrastructural developments for hosting large-scale events, further enhance India's attractiveness as a MICE destination. According to the 2022 rankings by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), India is now ranked ninth in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting its growing prominence in the global MICE industry.