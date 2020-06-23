Super Smash Bros. reveals Min Min as DLC fighter 6
Ultimate fighter is Min Min. The ARMS character joins the action as the sixth DLC fighter, Nintendo confirmed in a livestream Monday. "It's ramen time!Hailing from the legendary Mintendo Noodle House, Min Min joins #SmashBrosUltimate as DLC fighter 6!" Nintendo of America posted on Twitter.Min Min will join the game on June 29.Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 00:12 IST
"It's ramen time! Hailing from the legendary Mintendo Noodle House, Min Min joins #SmashBrosUltimate as DLC fighter 6!" Nintendo of America posted on Twitter. Min Min will join the game on June 29. Players can purchase the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 to obtain Min Min immediately following the release.
