Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public honors Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta after fatal police shooting

Mourners filed into the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday for a public viewing for Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who lay in a gold-colored casket after being killed by an Atlanta police officer outside a restaurant ten days ago.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 04:03 IST
Public honors Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta after fatal police shooting

Mourners filed into the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday for a public viewing for Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who lay in a gold-colored casket after being killed by an Atlanta police officer outside a restaurant ten days ago. All wearing masks as mandated by the church, and some in Black Lives Matter T-shirts, mourner after mourner walked slowly past the casket to pay their respects to Brooks, who lay in a white suit with gold buttons and aviator sunglasses on his face. One woman faced the casket with open arms and then pumped her fist in the air.

A lone violin played as people filed in and out silently, some pausing for a brief prayer. Brooks' June 12 death at the hands of officers who were called to the scene because he had fallen asleep in his car further heightened tensions over brutality and racism in American policing that had been burning since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

People started lining up three hours before the viewing began. Many said that while they had not known the 27-year old Brooks, his death had struck a chord, accentuating their own fears in dealing with the police. "I don't know them, but I feel the hurt for them," Tricia Hill, 45, told Reuters as she waited to enter the church on a hot and sometimes rainy afternoon.

"When I saw this on the news, I just shook my head and said to myself, that's another one, another Black man died from (the) police," added Hill, who is Black and was wearing an "I can't breath" T-shirt. KING'S CHURCH

The body arrived in a black hearse with a placard bearing Brooks' picture and the words: "KILLED in Atlanta, Georgia 2020". The casket was escorted into a church steeped in the history of the Black struggle for civil rights. Ebenezer Baptist was where Martin Luther King Jr. preached until his assassination in 1968. "It's important to me because this is history," said Latoia Spikes, who along with her 12-year old daughter were the first in line. "I want to honor him and show respect for him and his family."

Brooks' funeral, which the family's lawyer said would be paid for by filmmaker Tyler Perry, is scheduled for Tuesday. On June 12, police were called to a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Atlanta by an employee that reported that Brooks was asleep in his car in the drive-through lane and appeared intoxicated.

He tussled with officers after failing a sobriety test and apparently ran off with a Taser stun gun from one of the officers. Video shows that Brooks appeared to fire the Taser in the direction of the officers. Brooks was shot twice in the back, with one round piercing his heart, officials said.

STANDING ON SHOULDERS Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard asserted that Brooks was running away at the time of the shooting, was more than 18 feet (5.49 m) away and posed no threat.

Surveillance and other videos also appeared to show one officer kicking Brooks and another standing on his shoulders as he lay dying. The former Atlanta police officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, 27, was fired and charged with murder. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, 26, was placed on administrative duty and charged with aggravated assault. The city's police chief resigned.

The Wendy's restaurant was burned down after the killing. State Representative Park Cannon, whose district includes Ebenezer Baptist and the Wendy's, was among the more than 600 people who attended to support the family.

"This is my home church," said Cannon, a Democrat, adding she had to be there. "We need to stand strong, all of us together. It's our fight for justice. The world is watching Atlanta."

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses India of unfair practices on charter flights

The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to appl...

Blazers' Ariza reportedly will miss restart to visit son

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza reportedly will opt out of the NBAs restart in Orlando, Fla., next month in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window with his 12-year-old son. According to ESPN, Ariza and...

UK citizens' assembly backs climate-friendly coronavirus recovery

By Megan Rowling June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains post-coronavirus economic recovery plan should be used to help cut its climate-heating emissions to net zero, a citizens assembly set up to give insights on how to achieve that ...

Britain's finance sector too slow to hire women to top jobs

Britains finance ministry wants more ambitious diversity targets at financial firms as the pace of hiring women to top jobs is too slow, a review said on Tuesday. A Women in Finance charter was launched in 2016 by the finance ministry in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020