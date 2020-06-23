Yemen's Houthis attack deep in Saudi Arabia, al Masirah TV says

Yemen's Houthis attack deep in Saudi Arabia, al Masirah TV saysReuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:32 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement carried out a "large-scale attack" deep in Saudi Arabia, the movement's Al Masirah television said on Tuesday.
The Houthi military spokesman would make an announcement on the attack in the next few hours, it added. But there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia or the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Houthis for five years.
