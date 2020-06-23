Pak receives first export from Afghan after months-long closure of border due to COVID-19

Pakistan has received the first export from Afghanistan via three key trade routes after months-long closure of the border due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan and Afghanistan share 18 crossing points. The most commonly used ones are Torkham and Chaman. Pakistan closed its border with Iran and Afghanistan after COVID-19 cases increased in the country early this year.

The first consignment arrived in Pakistan from Afghanistan on Monday after three months since the border was sealed for exports due to COVID-19, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal told reporters here on Tuesday. Trucks carrying fruit and vegetables entered through Torkham, Chaman, and Ghulam Khan border points, which were reopened on Monday to promote bilateral business and trade activities. According to a government notification, Chaman, Torkham and Ghulam Khan border crossings will remain open for 24 hours six days a week. The border points will remain open for imports and exports to and from Afghanistan and an unlimited number of trucks will be allowed per day for both Afghan Transit and Bilateral Trade while ensuring all COVID-19 related guidelines and protocols.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 3,695 coronavirus fatalities and 185,034 cases. Pakistan is the largest importer of Afghani products while Afghanistan is the 4th largest destination for Pakistani exports.