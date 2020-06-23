Left Menu
Development News Edition

Respect international law, support multilateralism to build durable world order: Jaishankar at RIC meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who attended the virtual Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday called on countries to respect international law, supporting multilateralism and promote common good to help build a durable work order.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:25 IST
Respect international law, support multilateralism to build durable world order: Jaishankar at RIC meet
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar during the RIC meeting on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who attended the virtual Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday called on countries to respect international law, supporting multilateralism and promote common good to help build a durable work order. Beyond history, international affairs must also come to terms with contemporary reality, external affairs minister said the RIC meet held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the Second World War, as well as the foundation of the United Nations.

"We, the RIC countries, have been active participants in shaping the global agenda. It is India's hope that we will also now converge on the value of reformed multilateralism. This Special Meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations but the challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice," he said. India's military contingent marching through the Red Square on Russia's Victory Day Parade will affirm the difference that India has made in the world politics, Jaishankar said.

Recounting India's participation in several battles, the Minister said, "The victory over Nazism and Fascism was achieved through sacrifices across many theatres by many countries. India made a significant contribution, with 2.3 million of its citizens under arms and 14 million more participating in war production. Indian blood was shed at the battlefields of the world, from Tobruk, El Alamein and Montecassino, to Singapore, Kohima and Borneo." "If Indian personnel were conferred the Order of the Red Star, the medical mission led by Dr. Kotnis was a legend in China. So tomorrow, when our military contingent marches through the Red Square, it would be an affirmation of the difference that we made," he said while adding that the world must realise the contribution made by India and the need to rectify the past.

He urged the leading voices of the world to be exemplars in every way. "Respecting international law, recognizing the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order. I thank Russia for convening this meeting and look forward to our discussions," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German economy to shrink by 6.5% this year due to coronavirus - economic advisors

The German economy will shrink by 6.5 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governments council of economic advisors said on Tuesday, adding that the slump will be prolonged if the number of new infections jumps.The bleak outlook c...

Spain pushes clean energy decree to speed renewable rollout

Spains cabinet approved on Tuesday a decree aimed at smoothing the rollout of renewable energy generation, with measures to combat speculation in the market, cut red tape and overhaul an outdated auction system to reassure investors and low...

Karnataka govt announces cap on COVID-19 treatment rates for private hospitals

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a cap on coronavirus treatment package rates in private hospitals for those referred by public health facilities in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 10,000. The rate for patients who approach private...

Terrorist hideout busted in JK's Poonch

Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a universal machine gun along with 222 rounds of ammunition, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The hideout was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020