Serbia and Bosnia hit by heavy rain, flooding

Torrential rain and flooding in Serbia and Bosnia forced authorities to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, as swollen rivers damaged bridges, roads and power lines. Serbia, which is also battling a rising number of coronavirus cases, declared an emergency situation in nine municipalities in the country's west and southwest. In the city of Kraljevo, the Ibar river tore two floating restaurants from their moorings, smashing them against a bridge.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:00 IST
Torrential rain and flooding in Serbia and Bosnia forced authorities to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, as swollen rivers damaged bridges, roads and power lines. Serbia, which is also battling a rising number of coronavirus cases, declared an emergency situation in nine municipalities in the country's west and southwest.

In the city of Kraljevo, the Ibar river tore two floating restaurants from their moorings, smashing them against a bridge. "The city ... declared an emergency situation ... all Civil Defense units have been deployed," the Tanjug news agency quoted Kraljevo mayor Predrag Terzic as saying.

In other places, smaller rivers burst their banks, cutting off roads and power lines. "Members of the Department for Emergency Situations ... are providing assistance to the population and evacuating," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

More rain is forecast for later in the day. In 2014 dozens of people died in Serbia in massive floods which also pushed the European Union candidate country into recession.

In Bosnia's northeast, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides, prompting authorities in towns in the Tuzla region to declare a state of natural disaster. Traffic was blocked on the main road connecting Tuzla and the capital Sarajevo, and hundreds of buildings and homes were badly damaged. Several families were evacuated on Monday, local authorities said.

Rivers also flooded large areas of agricultural land and washed away bridges. Many local roads and houses were flooded in eastern Bosnian towns bordering Serbia.

