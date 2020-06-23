Left Menu
Development News Edition

German region in new lockdown after slaughterhouse outbreak

More than 1,550 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck and thousands more workers and family members have been put under a quarantine to try to halt the outbreak. The company has blamed its workforce, which is made up of mostly immigrants from Eastern Europe, for bringing the virus in while union officials say the outbreak is due to the terrible working and living conditions employees faced under loosely regulated sub-contractors.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:29 IST
German region in new lockdown after slaughterhouse outbreak

German authorities on Tuesday slapped new lockdown measures on a western region that has had a surge of coronavirus infections linked to a slaughterhouse, trying to make sure the cluster doesn't fuel a wider contamination in the community. More than 1,550 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck and thousands more workers and family members have been put under a quarantine to try to halt the outbreak.

The company has blamed its workforce, which is made up of mostly immigrants from Eastern Europe, for bringing the virus in while union officials say the outbreak is due to the terrible working and living conditions employees faced under loosely regulated sub-contractors. The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, said people in Guetersloh and parts of a neighboring county for the next week will face the same kind of restrictions that existed across Germany during the early stages of the pandemic in March and April.

These include limiting the number of people who can meet in public to those from a single household or two people from separate households, Laschet said. “We will order a lockdown for the whole of Guetersloh county," he told reporters Tuesday. “The purpose is to calm the situation, to expand testing to establish whether or not the virus has spread beyond the employees of Toennies in the population.” "We will get a better picture of the situation through intensive testing, and can then see more clearly within seven days what the situation is,” Laschet said.

Cinemas, fitness studios and bars will be closed although restaurants can still cater to people from the same household. Previously, the western county had only closed schools and daycare centers, sparking anger from parents who said their children were being punished for failings at the slaughterhouse. Prior to the Toennies outbreak, Germany had been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic. Intensive testing, tracing and hospital preparation measures tamped down the outbreak and kept Germany's death toll five times smaller than Britain's. Germany has seen 8,899 confirmed virus deaths and about 192,000 cases.

Toennies, a family-owned company, has been criticized for using subcontractors for parts of its operation. The practice, which is common in the German meat industry and which the government now wants to ban, often results in migrant workers from Eastern Europe living in cramped communal housing and transported to abattoirs in minibuses, heightening the risk of infection. A video circulating on social media also showed workers at Toennies seated close together during break times at the plant, although the company has disputed how recent the video is.

Laschet expressed his frustration Tuesday at the company's handling of the outbreak, saying authorities had to order Toennies to release the names of its employees. “The readiness to cooperate could have been greater,” he said.

Laschet said the measures will be lifted June 30 if the situation has improved, but declined to provide specific parameters for how success will be measured. He also urged other regions in Germany not to discriminate against people from Guetersloh. The German news agency dpa reported that 14 people on vacation, some of them from Guetersloh, were told Monday to leave the Baltic Sea island of Usedom, a popular holiday resort.

The head of Germany's disease control center said Tuesday that the exact reasons why slaughterhouses in Germany, the United States and elsewhere have become hubs for coronavirus infection are still being investigated. “It's certainly the case that if you live in cramped conditions and small rooms then that's a situation where the virus can spread more easily,” said Lothar Wieler, who heads the government's Robert Koch Institute.

But he added that the low temperatures in parts of the plant, intended to keep the meat cool, could also play a role. “Another factor, which we don't think is small, is the development of aerosols,” said Wieler, referring to tiny droplets of liquid that can linger in the air and potentially contain viruses.

Wieler said the outbreak at the slaughterhouse and others linked to religious gatherings could spread to other parts of the German population. “That's why it's so important that we remain careful,” he said. “The virus is still in the country and if we give it the chance to spread, then it will take that chance." But he expressed hope that Germany could avoid a second wave of the pandemic if people followed government advice on social distancing and hygiene.

Dr. Ute Rexroth, a senior Robert Koch Institute official involved in Germany's pandemic response, noted that poverty seems to play a significant role in who gets infected, calling it “the root of the problem.”.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rare chance to say goodbye: Chilean hospital invites in COVID patients' families

Her hand clad in a blue latex glove, her face masked by a perspex shield, the woman lovingly stroked her fathers gray curls, cradled his head and pressed her mouth as close to his cheek as she could manage.Doctors in the Chilean capital of ...

Singapore to hold snap general elections amid COVID-19 crisis

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced snap general elections to allow a fresh five-year mandate to a new government to take important decisions to revive the city-states economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

India to expel half Pakistan's embassy staff over spying

India said on Tuesday it intended to expel half the staff in Pakistans embassy in New Delhi over what it said was spying by officials there. They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations, t...

Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Indian embassy here on Tuesday. Singh on Monday left for a three-day visit to Russia to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020