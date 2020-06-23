Nepal's coronavirus cases top 10,000

Nepal's coronavirus cases topped 10,000 on Tuesday after the country confirmed 538 new infections. The new infections included 90 women, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Out of 77 districts in the country, 76 districts have reported COVID-19 cases. Rasuwa in Bagmati province is the only district that has not reported any case. Nepal's coronavirus tally now stands at 10,099. The country has reported 24 deaths so far due to the virus.