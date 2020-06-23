Left Menu
Development News Edition

American Airlines expects to raise about $2 bln in upsized stock, notes offering

American also said it would offer $1 billion in convertible senior notes with 6.5% coupon rate due 2025 in public offerings. Shares were down nearly 7% at $13.93 in early trade.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:13 IST
American Airlines expects to raise about $2 bln in upsized stock, notes offering

American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday it expects to raise about $2 billion through a stock-and-notes offering in an effort to bolster its balance sheet to better deal with a slowdown in travel due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The company plans to offer 74.1 million shares of its common stock priced at $13.50 per share, representing a 15.6% discount to Friday's close, the last trading day before the company announced its plan to secure $3.5 billion in new financing. American also said it would offer $1 billion in convertible senior notes with 6.5% coupon rate due 2025 in public offerings.

Shares were down nearly 7% at $13.93 in early trade. The deal size increased from $1.5 billion in equity and convertible bonds as announced on Sunday. The carrier still plans to offer $1.5 billion in senior secured notes and intends to enter into a new $500 million term loan facility due 2024.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Citigroup, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan will be acting as representatives for the underwriters.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Rouhani says national currency's fall is temporary - TV

The slump in Irans rial will be temporary, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday after the currency sank to its lowest ever before recovering slightly.A U.S. dollar was offered for about 205,000 rials in morning trade on Tuesday,...

Manipur crisis: 4 National People's Party ministers who resigned from govt taken to Delhi for meeting with central leaders: BJP sources.

Manipur crisis 4 National Peoples Party ministers who resigned from govt taken to Delhi for meeting with central leaders BJP sources....

Claims made before Rajya Sabha polls 'baseless', says Pilot

In an apparent reference to the allegations that the BJP tried to poach Congress MLAs before the Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the victory of his partys two candidates has shown that whatever said then...

China's actions show 'complete failure' of India's foreign policy under Modi govt: Rahul

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of destroying Indias position and betraying our Army by accepting Beijings stand that it did not o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020