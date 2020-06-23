Russia extends support for permanent seat for India in UNSC
Russia on Thursday extended its support for India's candidacy for a permanent seat in United Nations Security Council.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:34 IST
Russia on Thursday extended its support for India's candidacy for a permanent seat in United Nations Security Council. "Today we talked of probable reforms of the United Nations and India is a strong nominee to become a permanent member of UN Security Council and we support India's candidacy. We believe it can become a full-fledged member of the Security Council," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a Russia, India and China (RIC) meeting.
India has been recently elected a non-permanent member for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021. Foreign ministers of the RIC discussed reforms of the United Nations during the trilateral meet held through video conferencing.
Several countries have backed India for a permanent member of the UNSC. The UNSC comprises 15 members including 10 non-permanent and 5 permanent members. The 193-member UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.
Apart from this, there are five permanent members of the Council-China, France, Russia, UK and the US. Last week, India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 member-UNSC for the 2021-22 term. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Russia's coronavirus deaths approach 6,000
Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis
Russia reopens borders for its nationals to work, study and get treatment abroad
Russia backs Egyptian peace initiative for warring factions in Libya conflict
Le Pen's far-right party reaches settlement on Russian bank debt -court