Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Explainer: What is a second wave of a pandemic, and has it arrived in the U.S.?

Infectious disease experts, economists and politicians have raised concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States that could worsen in the coming months. But some, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, said it is too soon to discuss a second wave when the United States has never emerged from a first wave in which more than 120,000 people have died and more than 2.3 million Americans have had confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus. Woman arrested in torching of Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks died

A woman accused of involvement in setting fire to a Wendy's fast-food restaurant in Atlanta where police fatally shot Rayshard Brooks earlier this month was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, Natalie White, 29, was taken into custody by the sheriff's fugitive unit on the same day that Brooks, who was killed on June 12, was buried following a funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Families separated by new Trump visa order frantic for answers

In early March, Poorva Dixit rushed to buy a ticket to India from the United States, her home for more than a decade, after she learned her 72-year-old mother had fallen from her bed and was in critical condition. She decided to leave her two young children and husband in California because of the risks of the novel coronavirus spreading around the world. Dixit and her husband are both Indian nationals while their children are U.S. citizens. Justice Department says no federal crime committed in NASCAR noose case

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found no federal crime was committed after a noose was discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series. The investigation determined the noose, a symbol connected to lynching and America’s slave history, found in Wallace's stall at the Talledaga Superspeedway on Sunday may have been in that garage since last October. U.S. hospitals lose legal challenge to Trump price transparency rule

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a challenge by hospital groups to a federal rule requiring them to disclose prices they quietly negotiate with insurers, in a victory for White House efforts to make healthcare pricing more transparent to patients. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, D.C. said the rule was reasonably related to the government's interest in lowering healthcare costs and giving consumers more pricing data to help them decide on treatment. Rayshard Brooks, shot by Atlanta police, mourned at historic Atlanta church

With tears, some laughter and memories of a generous young man who liked cowboy boots and cracking jokes, more than 200 friends and family members filled the pews of an historic Atlanta church on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks. The death of Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by Atlanta police outside of a fast-food restaurant on June 12, heightened tensions over police brutality and racism that have raged since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. As U.S. coronavirus cases surge, Texas, Arizona and Nevada hit new records

For a second consecutive week, Texas, Arizona and Nevada set records in their coronavirus outbreaks, and 10 other states from Florida to California were grappling with a surge in infections. Texas reported over 5,000 new infections on Monday, a single-day record for the state. It has also seen COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record highs for 11 days in a row. Videos of alleged police misconduct went viral. Then what happened?

Some U.S. authorities have moved with unusual speed to fire, suspend or charge police officers caught on video hitting and pushing peaceful protesters and targeting them with pepper spray during nationwide protests in recent weeks, a Reuters review of 44 videos recorded during the demonstrations found. Police investigations into alleged officer misconduct rarely result in discipline, law enforcement experts said. And it is not uncommon for fired officers to be reinstated through arbitration or to be hired by other police agencies. Nationwide data on police discipline is limited, the experts said. U.S. drive for police reform hamstrung by deadlock in Congress

The drive toward police reform in the aftermath of George Floyd's death ran headlong into political gridlock in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, as Democrats and Republicans sparred over a Senate plan to move forward with a controversial reform measure. Each side accused the other of playing politics with the issue of police brutality, as the Republican-controlled Senate prepared for a key procedural vote on a Republican bill that Democrats and civil rights groups denounce as unacceptably weak. Amid coronavirus, few voting glitches reported in Kentucky, New York

Voters in one of Kentucky's biggest counties faced long lines and some voters in New York complained their polling stations opened late as six states held elections on Tuesday amid persistent worries about the risks posed by the coronavirus. But unlike the delays and confusion earlier this year at some polling stations in Wisconsin and Georgia, in what some fear could be a preview of the Nov. 3 general election, officials and observers in New York and Kentucky said balloting in most locations was proceeding efficiently despite the pandemic.