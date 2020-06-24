Syria shoots down several targets in Hama's airspace

Beirut [Lebanon], June 24 (Sputnik/ANI): Syria's air defences shot down several targets in the Syrian province of Hama, state news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian agency reported that the country's air defences were repelling enemy attacks in Hama's airspace and had managed to hit a few targets.

Earlier, the Syrian army command said that there had been air attacks on army positions in the provinces of Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor, which killed two servicemen and left four others wounded. (Sputnik/ANI)