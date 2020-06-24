Syria shoots down several targets in Hama's airspace
Syria's air defences shot down several targets in the Syrian province of Hama, state news agency SANA reported.ANI | Beirut | Updated: 24-06-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 07:25 IST
Beirut [Lebanon], June 24 (Sputnik/ANI): Syria's air defences shot down several targets in the Syrian province of Hama, state news agency SANA reported.
The Syrian agency reported that the country's air defences were repelling enemy attacks in Hama's airspace and had managed to hit a few targets.
Earlier, the Syrian army command said that there had been air attacks on army positions in the provinces of Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor, which killed two servicemen and left four others wounded. (Sputnik/ANI)
ALSO READ
Chamari Atapattu only player in Group A as SLC hand 6-month contracts to women cricketers
Airstrikes again hit Syria's rebel area, displace thousands
Erdogan says will not let Syria's Idlib become conflict zone again
Syria's Assad fires his PM amid worsening economic crisis
World Bank approves US$100m to help Jordanian, Syrian refugees access to jobs