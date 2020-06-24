Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli annexation plan draws apartheid comparisons

He says that if Israel moves ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, he will have no choice but to declare that his adopted homeland has become a modern-day version of apartheid-era South Africa. “There will be Israeli overlords in an occupied area.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:04 IST
Israeli annexation plan draws apartheid comparisons
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Benjamin Pogrund spent decades battling apartheid as a journalist in South Africa. Since moving to Israel two decades ago, he has passionately defended the country against charges that it too is an apartheid state. But at the age of 87, Pogrund is having second thoughts. He says that if Israel moves ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, he will have no choice but to declare that his adopted homeland has become a modern-day version of apartheid-era South Africa.

"There will be Israeli overlords in an occupied area. And the people over whom they will be ruling will not have basic rights," Pogrund said in an interview in his leafy backyard garden. "That will be apartheid. And we will merit the charge. And that is something that worries me gravely because it exposes us to huge dangers." Pogrund, a prolific author who is working on a new book about South African political history, says he feels so despondent he's been unable to write about looming annexation.

"I couldn't bring myself to do it. Quite frankly, I just feel so bleak about it, that it is so stupid and ill-advised and arrogant," he said. For years, Israel's harshest detractors have labeled it an apartheid state to describe its rule over Palestinians who were denied basic rights in occupied areas.

For the most part, Israel has successfully pushed back against the fraught word. But as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nears launching his annexation moves as part of President Donald Trump's Mideast plan perhaps as early as next month the term is increasingly becoming part of Israel's political conversation. Mainstream politicians who oppose annexation have begun to use the term. Disillusioned former military men bounce it around.

Israel's most popular political satire show, "Wonderful Country," recently ran a spoof ad for a fictitious drone company that lifts Palestinians and flies them away from annexed land. The drone's name: "Apart-High." "When you start doing these unilateral actions, you actually put yourself on a very slippery slope," said Gadi Shamni, a retired Israeli general who once commanded the West Bank.

Inevitably, Palestinians in annexed areas will demand the rights of citizens, including the right to vote, which will "eventually create some kind of apartheid," he warned. Apartheid refers to the system of racial discrimination enforced by South Africa's white-minority regime from 1948 until 1994.

It was characterized by separate housing and public facilities for blacks and whites, bans on interracial relations, and disenfranchisement of the Black majority. Branded a pariah state, South Africa peacefully dismantled apartheid in 1994, when democratic elections brought Nelson Mandela to become its first Black president.

Supporters of the Israeli government are outraged at comparisons to South Africa. They note that Israel's Arab minority, about 20 percent of the population, can vote and, even if there is some discrimination, have risen high in business, politics, and entertainment. They say the West Bank is "disputed," not occupied, and defend Israel's presence in the West Bank in terms of security or the deep Jewish connection to what religious Jews call biblical Judea and Samaria.

The comparison is "deeply offensive," said Eugene Kontorovich, head of the international law department at the Kohelet Policy Forum, a conservative think tank in Jerusalem that frequently advises Netanyahu's government. "Apartheid was a system in which a minority white government in South Africa ruled over the Black majority," he said.

"They taxed them. They drafted them, and they passed every law under which they lived." He said none of these conditions apply, with most Palestinians governed by the self-rule Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank. Pogrund sees things differently, the result of his years of experience in South Africa.

As a reporter and editor at the Rand Daily Mail in Johannesburg, Pogrund documented many of the horrors of apartheid. These included the infamous Sharpeville massacre in which South African police fired on black protesters, killing 69 people and exposés about prison conditions and the torture of Black prison inmates.

He was jailed for refusing to identify an informant, put on trial for his reporting, saw his home ransacked by police, and sometimes required a bodyguard. He visited Mandela, a trusted source and friend, in prison. Last year, he received a "National Order," one of South Africa's most prestigious awards.

Pogrund left South Africa after his newspaper was closed in 1985 under government pressure. After time in London and the United States, he moved to Israel in 1997. Pogrund is a vocal critic of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. He describes the West Bank occupation in which Israeli settlers and Palestinians live under different sets of laws with words like "tyrannical," "oppression" and "brutality." But he has always stopped short of calling it apartheid, believing the term is uniquely evil.

"It's a deadly word," he said. Advocates of the term argue that it already is applicable in the West Bank because, despite the existence of the Palestinian Authority, Israel has ultimate, de facto control over the territory.

It controls entry and exit, water, and other resources and overall security. Under interim peace accords, it also maintains full control over 60 percent of the West Bank where all settlements are located and tens of thousands of Palestinians live but have no voice.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks touch 16-week highs on bets of economic recovery

Stocks in the developing world touched a 16-week high on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors remained positive about a return to growth with the re-opening of global economies even as COVID-19 cases increased.T...

NLC India's power generation in Jan-Mar rises 9 pc to 6,098 MU

NLC Indias power generation in March quarter 2019-20 was at 6,098 million units MU, a rise of 9.18 per cent from the year-ago period. The power generation by the PSU in January-March 2018-19 stood at 5,586.17 MU, NLC India said in a statem...

Over 73.5 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in India till June 23: ICMR

Over 73.5&#160;lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 till June 23, of which&#160;2.15 lakh were examined on Tuesday, the highest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic, ICMR officials said on Wednesday. The apex health research b...

FOREX-Dollar dips as market risk sentiment sours

The dollar regained some ground on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, as money markets tempered hopes of a rapid global economic recovery. The U.S. currency gained more than 0.2 against a basket of currencies, as risk sentiment so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020