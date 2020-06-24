Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Victory Day Parade in Russia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he was proud that a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces was participating in the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade here.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:42 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he was proud that a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces was participating in the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade here. Singh arrived here on a three-day visit on Tuesday at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defence to attend the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade.

"Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945," Singh tweeted on Wednesday. "I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade," he tweeted.

Pictures showed that social distancing being maintained at the Red Square where the parade will take place. "Impressive turnout of the Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow is indeed an extremely proud and happy moment for me," Singh tweeted.

The Tri-service 75-member Indian military contingent is participating in the parade. The Indian team is participating alongside armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries, including China. On Tuesday, he called on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and the two leaders held discussions on the bilateral relationship, regional issues, and reviewed the India-Russia defense cooperation.

Singh also conveyed his greetings for the solemn ceremonies of the 75th Victory Day and congratulated the "friendly" people of Russia, especially the veterans, who have contributed to the common security of India and Russia, an official statement said on Tuesday. Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow's Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Victory Parade would be held on Moscow's Red Square on June 24, TASS news agency reported. He explained that this was chosen because, on June 24, 1945, the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who stood their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square, the report added.

Singh is the first senior union minister to undertake a foreign visit in four months as international travels were restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Singh traveled by an Indian Air Force aircraft, while strictly following all laid precautions against the coronavirus infection.

