Left Menu
Development News Edition

European lawmakers protest Israel annexation plans

It is part of a growing international outcry against the Trump administration's Mideast plan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise to begin annexing parts of the West Bank that have Israeli settlements, perhaps as early as July 1. The letter by 1,080 parliamentarians from 25 European countries called for decisive action by European leaders to “prevent annexation and to safeguard the prospects of the two-state solution and a just resolution to the conflict.” “Failure to adequately respond would encourage other states with territorial claims to disregard basic principles of international law,” the letter said.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:37 IST
European lawmakers protest Israel annexation plans
European Union Parliament Image Credit: ANI

More than a thousand European lawmakers have signed a joint letter protesting Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, saying such a move would "be fatal" to hopes for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The letter was addressed to European governments and published online Tuesday. It is part of a growing international outcry against the Trump administration's Mideast plan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise to begin annexing parts of the West Bank that have Israeli settlements, perhaps as early as July 1.

The letter by 1,080 parliamentarians from 25 European countries called for decisive action by European leaders to "prevent annexation and to safeguard the prospects of the two-state solution and a just resolution to the conflict." "Failure to adequately respond would encourage other states with territorial claims to disregard basic principles of international law," the letter said. If Israel goes ahead, the letter calls for "commensurate consequences." Israel's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to comment. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and in the decades since has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 400,000 Israelis. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal. The Palestinians seek the territory as part of a future independent state.

President Donald Trump's Mideast plan, which heavily favors Israel and which has been rejected by the Palestinians, would scuttle any hopes of a viable Palestinian state. Netanyahu's government has yet to publish details of the proposed annexation but the prime minister has called for roughly 30% of the territory — including the strategically important Jordan Valley — to be annexed by Israel.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel on Tuesday to hear global calls and not to proceed with annexation plans. He told The Associated Press that annexation would not only violate international law, but "would be a major factor to destabilize the region." Last week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he strongly opposed annexation of parts of the West Bank, which would "amount to a breach of international law." AMS AMS.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Swissport may cut half its UK staff amid losses

Airport ground-services firm Swissport says it may have to cut half its British staff because of the collapse in airline travel caused by the coronavirus pandemicThe company, which operates baggage handling and check-in services at U.K. air...

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to COVID-19

The Bangladesh cricket teams tour of Sri Lanka next month was on Wednesday postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on international sports schedules worldwide. Bangladesh was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next month ...

Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions

Wirecards 2.1 billion accounting scandal is being investigated by the Philippines, which said that the German payments firms former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek may be in the country. Philippine Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sa...

Cabinet approves declaration of Kushinagar airport in UP as international airport

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the declaration of the airport in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar as an international airport, stating it will offer improved connectivity to the important Buddhist pilgrimage site. You know that Kushinagar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020