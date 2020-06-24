Left Menu
Mexico quake death toll rises to 6; hundreds of home damaged

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco killed at least 6 people, damaged hundreds of homes and four archaeological sites and temporarily cut power to more than 2.4 million people, authorities said. In the Vatican City on Wednesday, Pope Francis prayed for victims of the quake. “Yesterday a violent earthquake hit the south of Mexico causing victims, injuries and enormous damage.

Mexico quake death toll rises to 6; hundreds of home damaged
The magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco killed at least 6 people, damaged hundreds of homes and four archaeological sites and temporarily cut power to more than 2.4 million people, authorities said. The quake that struck at 10:29 a.m. (11:20 a.m. Eastern) also caused a brief fire at an oil refinery in the Pacific coast city of Salina Cruz.

The national Civil Protection Center reported shortly before midnight that a sixth fatality had been registered in the southern state of Oaxaca, where at least 500 homes were damaged and colonial-era government buildings showed cracks. At least six people were injured, including two in Mexico City, more than 300 miles (500 kilometers) north of the epicenter, where the shaking sent tens of thousands of people fleeing into the streets.

Churches, bridges and highways also suffered damage during the quake, which was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, most of them small. In the Vatican City on Wednesday, Pope Francis prayed for victims of the quake.

"Yesterday a violent earthquake hit the south of Mexico causing victims, injuries and enormous damage. Let's pray for them. May the help of God and our brothers give them strength and support. Brothers and sisters, I am very close to you," he said at his weekly general audience. It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

In Huatulco, a laid-back beach destination known for surfing and small protected coves, the earthquake knocked goods off shelves and some rubble from buildings..

