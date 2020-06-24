Left Menu
Pompeo hopeful world will understand need to extend Iran arms embargo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:18 IST
Pompeo hopeful world will understand need to extend Iran arms embargo
The United States is hopeful the entire world will understand the need to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran and said Washington was willing to talk to Tehran when the time was right, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"I am hopeful that the whole world will accept the proposition that this arms embargo needs to be extended," Pompeo told reporters. "I think all but a couple of nations understand that this should not expire and there is going to be a discussion about how it is that we extend it."

