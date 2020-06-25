Iran, Venezuela will not change position on countering U.S. sanctions- Iran spokesman

Iran, Venezuela will not change position on countering U.S. sanctions- Iran spokesmanReuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 02:07 IST
Iran and Venezuela will not back down from countering American sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the sanctioning of five Iranian captains who delivered gasoline and its components to Venezuela.
"US desperate moves against Iranian individuals - like the one announced by @SecPompeo aka the #SecretaryofHate – just signal the miserable failure of the so-called "max pressure". Despite US pressure, #Iran & #Venezuela remain steadfast in countering unlawful American sanctions," Mousavi tweeted.
