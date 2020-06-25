Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nemiga, Virtus.pro secure WePlay! Clutch Island playoff spots

Nemiga beat Team Spirit 2-1 in the Group A winners' match and VP rallied for a 2-1 win against Gambit Youngsters in the Group B winners' match. Also in Group A, ESPADA defeated Winstrike Team 2-1 in an elimination match.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 02:11 IST
Nemiga, Virtus.pro secure WePlay! Clutch Island playoff spots

Nemiga Gaming and Virtus.pro secured upper-bracket playoff berths Wednesday during Stage 3 of the $50,000 WePlay! Clutch Island online event. Nemiga beat Team Spirit 2-1 in the Group A winners' match and VP rallied for a 2-1 win against Gambit Youngsters in the Group B winners' match.

Also in Group A, ESPADA defeated Winstrike Team 2-1 in an elimination match. ESPADA and Spirit will meet in the decider match Thursday. In Wednesday's Group B elimination match, Natus Vincere swept Hard Legion Esports. Na'Vi will take on Gambit Youngsters in a decider match Thursday.

Winstrike and Hard Legion Esports will meet Saturday in a 7th-8th place match. The event began last week with 13 teams, five of which -- Hard Legion, Spirit, Virtus.pro, Winstrike and Na'Vi -- headed straight to Stage 3. Nemiga, ESPADA and Gambit emerged from the first two stages to join them for Stage 3, which features eight teams split into two groups playing in double-elimination brackets.

Two teams from each group will reach the double-elimination playoffs. All matches throughout the tournament are best-of-three, with the champion claiming $15,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points. Nemiga opened with a 16-10 win on Mirage but Spirit answered with a 16-4 victory on Dust II. Nemiga then overcame a 15-9 deficit on Nuke to win 16-14. Igor "lollipop21k" Solodkov led Nemiga with 62 kills and a plus-13 kill-death differential.

Virtus.pro fell behind with a 16-10 loss to Gambit Youngsters on Vertigo before rebounding with a 16-5 win on Dust II and a 16-8 decision on Overpass. Dzhami "Jame" Ali paced VP with 55 kills and a plus-17 differential. WePlay! Clutch Island prize pool ($USD, Regional Major Ranking points):

1. $15,000, 2,000 2. $10,000, 1,875

3. $6,000, 1,750 4. $5,000, 1,625

5. $4,500, 1,500 6. $3,500, 1,375

7. $3,000, 1,250 8. $3,000, 1,125

9. 0, 1,000 -- forZe 10. 0, 875

11. 0, 0 12-13. 0, 0 -- Moscow Five Academy, CR4ZY

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change

The state of Minnesota on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the American Petroleum Institute, Exxon Mobil Corp and Koch Industries for what it called a decades-long campaign to deceive the public about climate change. The lawsuit is the lat...

Nemiga, Virtus.pro secure WePlay! Clutch Island playoff spots

Nemiga Gaming and Virtus.pro secured upper-bracket playoff berths Wednesday during Stage 3 of the 50,000 WePlay Clutch Island online event. Nemiga beat Team Spirit 2-1 in the Group A winners match and VP rallied for a 2-1 win against Gambit...

Iran, Venezuela will not change position on countering U.S. sanctions- Iran spokesman

Iran and Venezuela will not back down from countering American sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the sanctioning of five Iranian captains ...

CCEA approves additional investment of Rs 909 cr by ONGC Videsh in Myanmar gas project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA on Wednesday approved an additional investment by ONGC Videsh OVL towards further development of Shwe oil and gas project in Myanmar. An official release said that the CCEA has approved an addi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020