PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 25

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 06:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 06:06 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

British house-builder Persimmon Plc has poached Dean Finch of National Express as its new boss. British government is in discussions with representatives of the performing arts industry over a financial support package.

($1 = 0.8053 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

