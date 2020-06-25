PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EasyJet looks to raise 450 mln stg with share placing https://on.ft.com/37YJ7OH

Persimmon picks National Express boss Dean Finch as new CEO https://on.ft.com/3eDfd5q

UK government in talks to support performing arts sector https://on.ft.com/2Z7CRjD

Overview British airline EasyJet Plc is considering to raise to 450 million pound ($558.81 million)through a share placing that aims to boost its finances.

British house-builder Persimmon Plc has poached Dean Finch of National Express as its new boss. British government is in discussions with representatives of the performing arts industry over a financial support package.

($1 = 0.8053 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)