Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power outages reported along Colombia's Caribbean coast

A power blackout Wednesday hit several large cities near Colombia's Caribbean coast that are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, raising worries about operations at hospitals treating COVID-19 cases. Cities including Cartagena and Barranquilla have seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, sparking concern for patients in hospitals. Barranquilla had 9,250 confirmed cases Wednesday, including 108 patients in intensive care units, according to Colombia's National Institute of Health.

PTI | Bogota | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:30 IST
Power outages reported along Colombia's Caribbean coast

A power blackout Wednesday hit several large cities near Colombia's Caribbean coast that are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, raising worries about operations at hospitals treating COVID-19 cases. The mayor of the popular tourist destination of Cartagena warned residents in a video posted online that water service could soon be cut off as a result of the blackout and urged peole to collect water as quickly as possible.

“The lights are out in all the coast,” Mayor William Dau Chamat said. “The cause is still not known — and while it could be resolved shortly, it could also continue for some time.” Electrical provider XM said in a statement only that “an event” at 2:27 p.m. had knocked out power for several areas. By late Wednesday, authorities reported that nearly 90% of the region's electricity had been restored. Cities including Cartagena and Barranquilla have seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, sparking concern for patients in hospitals.

Barranquilla had 9,250 confirmed cases Wednesday, including 108 patients in intensive care units, according to Colombia's National Institute of Health. Cartagena, which has a slightly smaller population, had 6,583 cases, including 71 patients in ICUs. Dionne Cruz, president of the Colombian Association for Public Health, said initial reports indicated that all hospital power plants were functioning, but she called on the government to ensure they have a steady supply of fuel if needed.

“They don't have a long-term capacity,” she said. “This needs to be resolved quickly.” She also expressed concern that no power while in hot weather could lead many people to break lockdown rules and leave their homes to escape the heat..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support

France and Germany expressed their backing for the World Health Organization in fighting the coronavirus on Thursday, with Germany saying it will contribute some half billion euros in funding for the U.N. agency this year.WHO chief Tedros A...

FIR filed against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar over 'corona' remark on Sharad Pawar

An FIR was registered against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Pune on Thursday over his alleged corona remark on Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Padalkar had, on Wednesday, made a controversial remark terming Sharad Pawar a...

Amid govt efforts to increase COVID bed numbers, hospitals face shortage of health workers

As the number of beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients is being increased, there are complains of acute shortage of manpower -- doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff to treat coronavirus patients, putting further stress on ...

Speeding truck rams into a roadside shanty; 3 children killed

Three children of a family were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a roadside shanty in Bihars Bhagalpur district on Thursday morning. The truck apparently lost its balance near Jahnvi Chowk in Parbatta police station area and crashed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020