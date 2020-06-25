Left Menu
Moderately-strong earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the 5.4-magnitude quake struck the town of Ozalp, in Van province, near Turkey's border with Iran. Turkey's worst quake in decades was in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck in the northwest, killing around 18,000 people.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the 5.4-magnitude quake struck the town of Ozalp, in Van province, near Turkey's border with Iran. It was felt in neighboring provinces, HaberTurk news channel reported

Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez said: "There has been no reports of damage at the epicenter of Ozalp. Our teams' investigations are continuing." Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent. Turkey's worst quake in decades was in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck in the northwest, killing around 18,000 people.

