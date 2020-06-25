Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sapped by coronavirus surge, recession gloom

"During the swift rebound since the March lows, equity markets may have gotten a little ahead of themselves," wealth manager DWS said in a quarterly Chief Investment Officer report. With the added pressure of looming half year portfolio reviews, investors were huddling in traditionally safer government bonds and gold.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sapped by coronavirus surge, recession gloom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World stocks spluttered to their lowest level in more than a week on Thursday, as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases and an IMF warning of an almost 5% plunge in the global economy this year hit the bulls again.

Asia suffered its biggest drop in eight sessions overnight and through Europe's STOXX 600 recovered from an early 1% fall, it remained unsteady, while Wall Street was expected to open 0.5% in the red. After a white-hot few months for markets that have seen world stocks rebound nearly 40%, nervousness about the impact of COVID-19 was rising again.

In the United States, Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina reported record increases in new cases on Wednesday and Australia posted its biggest daily rise in two months. The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut ordered travelers from eight other states to quarantine on arrival, a worry for investors who had mostly been expecting an end to pandemic restrictions.

Disney has delayed the re-opening of theme parks and resorts in California and Texas is facing a "massive outbreak" and considering new localized restrictions, its governor said. "During the swift rebound since the March lows, equity markets may have gotten a little ahead of themselves," wealth manager DWS said in a quarterly Chief Investment Officer report.

With the added pressure of looming half-year portfolio reviews, investors were huddling in traditionally safer government bonds and gold. The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it now expects global output to shrink 4.9% this year rather than the 3% it predicted in April.

"There are a few reality bites coming," said Damian Rooney, a senior institutional salesman at stockbroker Argonaut in Perth. "I don't think there was a particular straw that broke the camel's back, but people are a little bit twitchy." UBS' chief economist Paul Donovan said, however, that international organizations tend to lag behind and many economists were now revising forecasts up, not down.

"The IMF has been too pessimistic on growth in 27 of the past 30 years. It tends to be significantly too pessimistic when there are big structural changes." For now, the subdued mood helped the dollar build on broad gains in the FX markets which had lifted it from near a two-week low.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds sank to 10-day lows of 0.66% and -0.47% although they remained within their well-worn recent ranges.

LAYOFFS

Weekly jobless claims data showed weak demand is forcing U.S. employers to lay off workers, even as businesses reopen. Claims totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.480 million for the week ended June 20 and although down from 1.540 million the prior week, it was higher than the 1.3 million a Reuters poll had expected. Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane, who argued against last week's increase to the bank's bond-buying program, is due to speak about the future of society at 1700 GMT. The pound was up for a third day in four before that.

Signals on the trade front and political uncertainty have also added to jitters. The United States has added items valued at $3.1 billion to a list of European goods eligible to be hit with import duties.

The Trump administration has meanwhile determined that China's Huawei and video surveillance company Hikvision is owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for sanctions and new Sino-U.S. tension. That stalled a rally in riskier currencies, and pushed the Australian dollar under 69 cents and left the kiwi stuck around 64 cents.

Gold hovered around $1,757 an ounce, while Brent crude slipped back under $40 a barrel and U.S. crude futures fell by 60 cents a barrel or 1.6% to $37.40.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Bus crash in Polish capital kills 1, injures about 20 others

A Warsaw city bus crashed through a barrier on a highway overpass on Thursday and fell onto a concrete embankment below, killing at least one person and injuring about 20 others, authorities said. Five of the injured people were hospitalize...

Arunachal MP allocates Rs 12 lakh from MPLADS funds to fight COVID-19

Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao has allocated Rs 12 lakh from his MPLADS funds to fight COVID-19 in 11 districts under his constituency. Gao said he has allocated Rs 1 lakh each for Upper Siang, Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Anjaw, L...

Director Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of 'Dil Bechara' release

As Sushant Singh Rajputs last shot film Dil Bechara is announced for a digital release, director Mukesh Chhabra on Thursday remembered the late actor for the love and support he shared throughout the making of the movie. In a written post s...

Karnataka becomes the first state to amend its Industries (Facilitation) Act for small, medium and large-scale industries

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 25 ANINewsVoir The Karnataka government today amended the long pending industrial reform The Karnataka Industries Facilitation Act, 2002 to facilitate and attract investment in the state. The decision was tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020