Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK confirms extension of Commonwealth Secretary General term

The next face-to-face CHOGM summit, held once every two years, is not expected before mid-2021. “The UK as Chair in Office wrote to the Secretary General today [Wednesday] to inform her that there had been consensus to extending her contract until leaders are able to meet at the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM),” a Commonwealth spokesperson said.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:09 IST
UK confirms extension of Commonwealth Secretary General term

The term of the Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, has been extended until the next face-to-face Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) can take place. CHOGM, scheduled to take place in the Rwandan capital of Kigali this week, had been postponed amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic crisis. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the current Commonwealth Chair in Office, wrote to Scotland on Wednesday to confirm a temporary extension of her term until the heads of government of the 54 member-countries can formally meet.

“The Prime Minister has written to member states and to Baroness Scotland to confirm that no objections were received to the proposal and offer an extension on her term until the next CHOGM face-to-face,” a UK government spokesperson said. The next face-to-face CHOGM summit, held once every two years, is not expected before mid-2021.

“The UK as Chair in Office wrote to the Secretary General today [Wednesday] to inform her that there had been consensus to extending her contract until leaders are able to meet at the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM),” a Commonwealth spokesperson said. “The usual reappointment process for Commonwealth Secretary General’s occurs when leaders gather for CHOGM, therefore the Chair in Office has proposed that, as is customary, the reappointment process will now take place when CHOGM is able to meet. Due to the impact of COVID-19 the Kigali CHOGM in Rwanda has been postponed. A new date will be set as soon as is possible,” the spokesperson said.

Caribbean-origin Labour Party peer Patricia Scotland has been Secretary General of the Commonwealth, a post agreed by consensus among the member-countries, since 2016 and is up for another four-year extension of her role – which will now be confirmed at the next CHOGM. Her term has seen some controversy, with the UK government withholding a discretionary contribution to a key Commonwealth fund used for development projects within Commonwealth member-countries earlier this year amid concerns over procurement policies within the Commonwealth Secretariat in London. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) had said in February that its next tranche of funding to the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation (CFTC) will be attached to a number of conditions. The Secretariat has consistently denied any irregularities and stressed that it has implemented all the recommendations of an internal audit report.

At the last CHOGM, held in London in 2018 and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had doubled its contribution to the CFTC, from 1 million pound to GBP million pound. Baroness Scotland’s temporary extension came as leaders and representatives from across the Commonwealth held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to share solutions and ways of working that can help to combat the impacts of COVID-19. The Commonwealth Secretariat said the meeting took place as a result of significant support for such an interaction from a majority of Commonwealth member-states.

“Many member countries are facing unprecedented challenges due to the global health emergency and its economic and social ramifications,” the Secretariat said. “These issues combined with the long-term threat of climate change and the ongoing cyclone, and impending hurricane season, means that COVID-19 is seen as a substantial ‘tipping point’ threat that has the potential to push member states into a period of significant crisis if swift and coordinated action is not taken,” it said.

The Commonwealth leaders explored a range of solutions during the virtual meeting, including technological tools that have helped in combating the pandemic, the role of good governance in supporting the fight against the disease and accelerating cooperation on trade and finance across the organisation..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates will have to review strategy after coronavirus pandemic - COO

Gulf airline Emirates needs to redefine its strategy after the coronavirus pandemic brought global aviation to a near halt, its chief operating officer said on Thursday, flagging an increased focus on bringing more visitors to Dubai.The gro...

Cuomo says New York 'bent the curve' as new COVID-19 cases keep rising in other states

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrated a new milestone of declining coronavirus hospitalizations in his state on Thursday as the number of new cases elsewhere in the United States kept climbing, especially in the West and South.More than...

Many studies of COVID-19 antibody test accuracy fall short - review

Many studies assessing the accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests had major shortcomings, a review released on Thursday concluded, offering further evidence the blood tests are of little use for people seeking to know with certainty if they ha...

Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of Egyptian editor

A leading media watchdog group condemned on Thursday the arrest this week of the editor of one of Egypts few remaining independent news outlets, and urged authorities to immediately release her and drop all charges. Nora Younis, editor of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020