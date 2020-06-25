Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney to revamp Splash Mountain to feature company's first Black princess

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will renovate its Splash Mountain theme park ride to feature Tiana, the entertainment company's first Black princess and the star of 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog." The announcement follows criticism of the current theme for Splash Mountain, which is based on 1946 film "Song of the South." A recent online petition argued that the film promoted racist stereotypes.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:17 IST
Disney to revamp Splash Mountain to feature company's first Black princess
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will renovate its Splash Mountain theme park ride to feature Tiana, the entertainment company's first Black princess and the star of 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog."

The announcement follows criticism of the current theme for Splash Mountain, which is based on 1946 film "Song of the South." A recent online petition argued that the film promoted racist stereotypes. Splash Mountain, "will soon be completely reimagined" with a story that features Princess Tiana preparing to attend a Mardi Gras performance, Disney said in a blog post.

"Tiana is a modern, courageous and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what's really important. It's a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou," the company said. Hollywood companies including Disney are revisiting works from the past in light of renewed calls for racial justice following the death of African American George Floyd in U.S. police custody.

The petition on Change.org said Splash Mountain was a "beloved classic" at California's Disneyland, Walt Disney World in Florida and Tokyo Disneyland. But "its history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South."

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

US officials believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting millions had the virus and never knew it. Thats nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed and comes ...

U.S. watchdog finds flaws in virus testing data, chews out Transport Dept, SBA

A U.S. government watchdog gave a blunt review of the shortcomings in the governments response to the pandemic on Thursday that included the sending of nearly 1.4 billion to deceased Americans, and the collection of incomplete and inconsist...

Disney to revamp Splash Mountain to feature company's first Black princess

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will renovate its Splash Mountain theme park ride to feature Tiana, the entertainment companys first Black princess and the star of 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.The announcement follows cri...

Motor racing-No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation

NASCAR said on Thursday it had completed its own investigation into the noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the top series, without determining who did it or how it got in the stall. An FBI investi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020