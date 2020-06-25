Coronavirus pandemic makes more people vulnerable to trafficking, says annual U.S. report

Left Menu
"Instability and lack of access to critical services caused by the pandemic mean that the number of people vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers is rapidly growing," Pompeo said in an introduction to the annual U.S. State Department Trafficking in Persons report. The report kept China, a persistent target for criticism by Pompeo, on the lowest rung and again highlighted widespread use of forced labor, including through what the United States and human rights groups say is the mass detention in camps of more than one million minority Muslims.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 00:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday as an annual U.S. report added Afghanistan and Nicaragua to a list of worst offenders while Saudi Arabia was upgraded.

The report kept China, a persistent target for criticism by Pompeo, on the lowest rung and again highlighted widespread use of forced labor, including through what the United States and human rights groups say is the mass detention in camps of more than one million minority Muslims. It said Beijing had expanded this campaign into other provinces and begun implementing it among other religious minorities. China denies mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

The report also took aim at Hong Kong, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to strip of economic privileges over China's tightened grip on the former British colony. Hong Kong, alongside Pakistan, was downgraded to the report's "Tier 2 Watch List," a category denoting those meriting special scrutiny, on the grounds that it had failed to enact legislation to fully criminalize trafficking.

Saudi Arabia, a major U.S. ally and arms buyer that was last year https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-humantrafficking/u-s-human-trafficking-report-drops-child-separation-warning-idUSKCN1TL2IV placed on the list of countries that failed to meet minimum U.S. anti-trafficking standards, was put in Tier 2. Afghanistan and Nicaragua were both demoted in this year's report to Tier 3, falling into the lowest category, which can bring restrictions on U.S. non-humanitarian, non-trade-related assistance, a decision that would be made by the president.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

